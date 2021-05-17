India: 12 killed as Cyclone Tauktae hits

At least 12 people have died as virus-stricken India prepares for the strong Cyclone Tauktae, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

The meteorological department said that Cyclone Tauktae, India’s first significant tropical storm of the season, is heading northwards in parallel with the country’s western coast, carrying heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and high winds to many states.

It is forecast to make landfall in coastal Gujarat as early as Monday night, with wind speeds of 150-160 km/h (93-99 mph), according to the weather bureau.

So far, deaths have been registered in four states’ coastal districts: Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Officials said that many towns and villages had been destroyed, and that property had been impaired.

Officials informed that up to 75,000 citizens would be evacuated from coastal districts in Gujarat, where the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine implementation will be halted on Monday and Tuesday.

Local district development officer Varunkumar Baranwal informed that hospitals with coronavirus patients in the affected districts were also recharging their batteries.

Maharashtra said that oxygen and power supplies to hospitals in the state would be unaffected and that hundreds of virus patients would be transferred from field hospitals.

India is currently dealing with a deadly outbreak of diseases that has strained the country’s healthcare system, resulting in a serious scarcity of hospital beds, oxygen, and drugs.

On Sunday, the large nation of 1.3 billion citizens registered 311,170 new infections, bringing the overall number of infections to approximately 24.7 million.

Since 4,077 deaths were officially reported in the last 24 hours, the death count has risen to over 270,000. According to experts, the true cost may be even greater.

More than 110 people died in eastern India and Bangladesh in May after “super cyclone” Amphan devastated the area, flattening towns, burning farms, and leaving millions without power.

