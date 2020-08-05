Independent Kashmir imperative for completion of Pakistan: Sikandar

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

President, Faisalabad chamber of commerce and industry Rana Sikandar Azam Khan on Wednesday said that independent Kashmir is imperative for the completion of Pakistan and in this connection the nation must stand united to give a clear message to the world powers that the UN may be eliminated if it could not implement resolutions adopted by its Security Council.

Addressing a protest rally in connection with Kashmir Siege Day, he said that one year has been completed for the illegal and un-constituted annexation of Kashmir into India. During this period the Indian brute forces used all suppressive and coercive measures but it failed to crush the strong resolve of Kashmiries. He said that annexation of Kashmir is indicative of the expansionist policies of Hindu Detwa.

Rana Sikandar said that Modi’s India is no more a secular state but it has been converted into a fundamental Hindu state where Muslims and other minorities are treated as second rate citizens. He appreciated the new map of Pakistan in which Kashmir has been shown as a part of Pakistan. He said that it will also help in projecting Kashmir issue at the international level. He said that FCCI will also play its pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He further said that FCCI is the first chamber of Pakistan that has uploaded a new map of Pakistan on its website. He further said that this map would also be printed on new letterhead pads and other stationery through which foreign businessmen would be apprised of the true picture of Kashmir and draconian role of Indian government.

A short walk was also held which was also attended by Rana Ikramullah Khan, Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Mr. Ayub Aslam Manj and staff of the FCCI.