Independent jury finalized official logo of 70th anniversary of Pakistan

Spokesperson denies information minister’s role in official logo’s selection

Zubair Qureshi

While a 4-member jury independently and on merit finalized the official logo for the 70th year of independence celebrations of Pakistan, a government spokesperson Saturday strongly rejected the impression that Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb had any role or influence in the selection of the official logo. The spokesperson while responding to news item carried by a section of media, clarified that the Ministry as part of its programmes for 70th anniversary celebrations, had decided to launch a nationwide logo competition.

It was duly advertised by the government and PNCA was made the focal attached department. The advertisement appeared on April 25 with a submission deadline of May 5, 2017.

The spokesperson said PNCA received 398 logos by 200 participants from all over Pakistan which were judged by a four-member jury, comprising professional artists and designers who were mostly NCA qualified.

The panel of judges meticulously examined all the entries for two days and made their final decision independently and finally the winning logo was launched in a graceful ceremony, the spokesperson added. The impression of attributing the judgment and selecting the winning logo to Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage was absolutely false, unfounded and misleading, the spokesperson said.