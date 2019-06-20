Independent judiciary giving verdicts on merit: Firdous

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said judiciary in Pakistan was independent and giving verdicts on merit.

Talking to media persons here at Lok Virsa, she said today’s tweet of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar regarding closure of all constitutional and legal doors upon her party clearly negated its stance of supporting the independent judiciary in the country.

Dr Firdous advised Maryam to respect verdicts of the superior judiciary and should not cry over the decision of rejecting Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea.

She said that honour and status of the courts would be raised if their decisions were respected.

Firdous said that the apex court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds earlier, but he was not admitted to any hospital for treatment during the six weeks bail, rather enjoyed his bail in Jati Umrah Palace.

Firdous said there was no threat to the life of Nawaz Sharif as he was healthy and fit.

Referring to former president Asif Ali Zardari today’s speech in the National Assembly, she said that indirectly he was seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government, but in Naya Pakistan, the rich and the poor would be treated equally and held accountable for their misdeeds.

In the past, law was subservient to powerful people but now the time had changed, she added.

Rubbishing Asif Zardari’s claim about the budget preparation, she said in Naya Pakistan decisions were made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan only, who came to power through public mandate.

Firdous said terrorism had tarnished the country’s image at the international level during the past decades and underlined the need to project its real image of having cultural diversity and peaceful environment.

She said no nation could earn a suitable place in the annals of history without giving proper status to the art and artists.—APP