Independence, welfare of women folk one of priority of Punjab govt

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that independence of women, distribution of assets, expand of human resources and popularity of social conservation are the top priorities of provincial government.

Punjab Social Protection Authority is being established in the light of Sustainable Development Goals for the investment on young generation, women, children and special person so that they may earn their livelihood independently, she said adding that the Human Capital Investment Project (HCI) ensures all these prospects which are the part of priorities of Punjab government.

Addressing two-day workshop on Punjab Capital Investment Project organized by joint technical mission of World Bank and DFID here on Tuesday, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that the provincial government is of the view to bring every citizen in its economical circle that is the reason that we are taking them to awarding instead of bearing the deprived people rewards only.

The MPA said that after transmission of 1500 monthly scholarship to more than 90 thousand special persons initially through Khidmat card, now Punjab Social Protection Authority has started income generation program in collaboration with Punjab Small Industries Corporation due to which interest free loans are being granted to disable persons after technical training so that they may start their business.

She said, “Cows, buffalos are being provided to women living in rural areas for provision of under Livestock and Dairy Development program. Scholarships are being distributed among more than 46 thousand girls of under developed areas and poor families for their initial education under Khadim-e-Aala Zewar-e-Taleem Program. In near future Social Protection Authority is determined for solution of food, needs of children, problems related to business for younger’s and inequity with women regarding wages.”

Practice Manager Stefano Paternostro depicted the key points under Capital Investment Project while appreciating the efforts of Punjab government for social protection and the superior performance of Social Protection Authority.

The Chief Executive Officer of Social Protection Authority told that Punjab government will work on three programs under Human Capital Investment Project with World Bank in which health and nutrition plan for new born children and pregnant mother, economic inclusion of women and capacity building of for Social Protection are included. The purpose of workshop was to find out solution of problems arising in Capital Investment Project. Task team leader and senior economist from World Bank Mr. Yoonyung Cho suggested solutions of problems while explaining the objectives of project. Dr. Sohail Anwar threw light on particulars and methods of different departments while Director Social Protection Authority Program Waqar Azeem apprised workshop with the details of health and nutrition program.—INP

