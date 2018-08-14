Islamabad

The nation will celebrate Independence Day today with traditional fervor and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, preparations across the country have reached climax to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

All major public and private buildings, roads and avenues have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look. It will be a public holiday. The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute in the federal and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals. A host of events including seminars, conferences, lectures, debates, speech contests, exhibitions, quiz competitions, stage dramas have been arranged by different organizations in connection with the day.—APP

