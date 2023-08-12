The commemorations for the Independence Day 2023 have been started at the University of Okara under the aegis of the Directorate of Student Affairs. The beginning event was a competition of patriotic songs. Students from various departments participated in the competition that was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid.

The Guest of Honor of the event was the Principal Government Women College Renala, Sadia Sarwat. Dr Amjad Ali, Director Student Affairs, arranged the event an Dr Sumaira Ijaz, Assistant Professor of Urdu, moderated it. The Jury for the competition included Dr Naseem Abbas, Dr Ataf Ali Altaf and Sharjeel Ahmed.

In the opening note of the event, Prof Wajid told the participants that they should take pride for living in a free country. “Great nations do not forsake their benefactors and freedom fighters.”

The VC advised the students to prove through their actions and contribution towards the society that they really deserved freedom. He further said, “Allama Iqbal always adored youth for their potential and energies. This is the time that our youth should come up to the expectations.”

Prof Wajid also asked the students to stay alert off the cyber propaganda, being waged by certain domestic and foreign forces against the national institutions.