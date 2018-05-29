Incumbent govt added 10000MW electricity to national grid: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABADc: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had added 10,000 megawatts (MWs) of electricity to the national grid.

Addressing a news conference about energy projects here on Tuesday, Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that 35 percent surplus electricity, amounting to 6,000MWs, had been produced in 2018.

The Prime Minister noted that the country has the capacity to produce 28,400MWs electricity.

While the incumbent government has claimed to have eliminated the electricity crisis, the country has suffered from intermittent load shedding.

Earlier this month, on May 16, power supply to several cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Swat, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh, had remained suspended for several hours.

The breakdown resulted from tripping of Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, which led to faults at Tarbela and Guddu power stations, as well as other power plants.

The Federal Secretary of Power Division Yousuf Naseem Khokhar on May 18 had taken a leave from office amid the major power crisis across the country.