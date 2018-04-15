Incredible year for my daughter, says Anya Shrubsole’s dad

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

England’s woman cricketer Anya Shrubsole’s father Ian is over the moon. Her right-arm medium pacer daughter is not only one of the Wisden’s five cricketers of the year, but also on the cover page of the 2018 edition of cricket’s Bible.

Speaking exclusively, he says, “it has been an incredible year for Anya and possibly one that will never be matched in terms of awards and accolades. We are a very close family who have all been delighted to share the excitement of her achievements and celebrate all the things which have come her way”.

“To any cricket enthusiast/officianado, Wisden has a very special place in their world. It’s publication, the 5 cricketers of the year announcement and- more recently- the cover photograph are truly significant things. Anya is a real student of the game and will know just how fantastic it is on the cover in 2018.

She is also a very calm and realistic person who will know that as good as things were for her in 2018 and in particular the World Cup final, every game is different and she cannot rest on her laurels and live on past glories. She is always working hard to improve and already understands that being on the cover of Wisden actually means nothing when she next steps on the field of play- all that matters then is how well she bowls each ball!”. “Each step along the path is exciting and gives real pleasure- getting in the England squad for the 1st time, debut, player of the match awards, etc.

This is another of those “firsts” and is all the more amazing because of its unexpected nature and another representation of how Anya is helping lots of other people in getting female Cricket ( and female sport in general) the recognition it deserves”, Ian Shrubsole added.