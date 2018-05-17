Increasing rape rate

Through your newspaper I want to draw the attention to the growing rape rate in Pakistan after the Zainab incident. Brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur is not a one-off incident. As many as 11 cases of child sexual abuse are reported from across Pakistan every day, according to data collected by non-governmental organizations Sahil. 27 percent of cases reported were from Sindh province, while 76, 58, 42, and nine cases reported from Baluchistan, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir respectively. A shocking revelation in the report states that a 100 percent increase in child abuse by landlords was observed in 2017.

At least 2,980 rape cases were registered with the provincial police from January to December in 2017 while during the matching period in 2016 the police had reported 2,942 rape cases. Similarly, at least 190 cases of gang rape were registered by police in 2017 against 223 such cases reported in 2016. The police also failed to trace criminals involved in at least four gang-rape cases and six cases of rape during the previous year. In 2017, police registered 7,870 cases under the head of “others” in the category of crime against person while in 2016 the police had reported 8,090 cases under the head of other crimes against person. I hope that the concerned authorities will make sincere efforts to rein in such incidents.

MUHAMMAD AHSAN BAIG

Karachi

