Increasing pollution

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw the kind attention that the pollution is increasing in the city. Almost every vehicle is emitting smoke. These smoke emitting vehicles are adding to the pollution. All the passengers travelling in these vehicles, all the pedestrians and all motorbike riders are the victim of the black smoke which is continuously emitting from the vehicles. This smoke is a cause of different diseases and it makes clean cloths dirty.

The smoke emitting vehicles are causing environmental pollution. People are suffering from asthma, bronchitis, respiratory ailments and other diseases. Traffic police are ignoring such vehicles as they are taking bribes from their owners. There is going to be no remedy for this problem. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and solve this problem which is dangerous to health.

SAHER FAIZAL

Karachi

