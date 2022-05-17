Increasing FDI is Govt’s top priority: PM tells SINOVAC delegation

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese company SINOVAC, stated that increasing FDI – foreign direct investment – in the country was one of the government’s main priorities.

The delegation from the SINOVAC was led by General Manager Qiang Gao, who visited the PM in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the ideal friendship between China and Pakistan, saying that the government welcomes SINOVAC’s investment offer and will provide all necessary assistance in this respect.

The delegation expressed significant interest in investing in Pakistan to establish a cooperative venture for illness diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

The Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Health to convene a task force in this respect as soon as possible so that SINOVAC may begin work on the initiative.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the vaccines provided by SINOVAC to Pakistan during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“Pakistan values Chinese help during COVID-19,” PM Shehbaz said.

Real: Pak-China iron-clad friendship