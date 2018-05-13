Increasing divorce rates

Pakistan is a country where marriage is considered sacred. Islam teaches Muslims to not opt the way of divorce and work to rebuild the relation between husband and wife. However, the increasing rate of divorces in Pakistan is growing at an alarming rate. According to a research done in one of the districts of Pakistan, the rate of divorce was higher than the number of love marriages. Many hold the opinion that the rate of divorce is higher in love marriages.

Let us shed some light on the most prominent reasons that lead to divorce in Pakistan and their consequences. One of the leading reasons for the increasing figures of divorce in Pakistan is the longstanding domestic abuse. In a patriarchal society, such as in Pakistan, the men dominate the women in more than one manner. Women are believed to be mannequins that must bare and adhere to what ever is thrown their way by their counterparts.

This leads to domestic abuse, in the form of verbal, physical and mental torture. Thus, forcing the woman to seek separation or divorce from her husband. The biggest drawback of arranged marriage is divorce. A sub-category of arranged marriage is often a forced marriage, where the girl or the boy did not want to get married to the particular person but were forced in by the family. Such forced marriages do not last long, usually. Either the boy or the girl has their heart elsewhere and this overshadows everything else and affects the marriage in a very negative sense, resulting in separation or divorce. However, some might argue that love-marriages produce more divorces than arranged ones.

NIHA KHAN

Karachi

