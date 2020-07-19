Increased foreign investment to boost economy says Aleem

Lahore

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that 88 per cent increase in foreign investment in the financial year 2020 is a good omen. Talking to various delegations here, he added that foreign investment of $ 2.5 billion in the country this year is an encouraging. Abdul Aleem Khan said that investment in new projects in Pakistan by countries like China and Norway would create new employment opportunities and Pakistan’s economy will grow rapidly.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is leading the country to development and prosperity and overcoming all difficulties and challenges. He mentioned that in the last month of the financial year, an investment of US $ 170 million was made which included telecom, microfinance banking projects, hydel power projects and mega oil and gas projects which is undoubtedly is the credit of present government. –APP