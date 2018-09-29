Increase in taxes, utilities rates seems to fulfill IMF conditions: Siraj

LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said it appeared that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to approach the IMF and the increase in taxes and utilities rates was meant to fulfill its conditions.

Addressing the congregation of JI members from Dera Ghazi Khan division here at Mansoora on Saturday, he said that instead of providing any relief to the people, the government had raised the prices of electricity, gas, cement, dry milk, etc, creating difficulties for the masses.

He said that the PTI government’s policies were not different from those of the past regimes and there was no sign of any improvement in the economy. The government had not taken any radical step as could check the decline of economy.

The PTI had promised to introduce interest free economy but it appeared that the government’s advisors were the hurdle in that direction, the JI chief added.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI had initiated the campaign against corruption which had by now become the slogan of every citizen. He said that unless and until the plunderers of public money were brought to book and the looted public wealth recovered from them, the masses could not be satisfied. He said that the only way to bring stability in the economy was to retrieve the plundered money.

The JI chief noted that the southern Punjab had been badly neglected in the past due to which there was sense of deprivation among the people there.

He said that vast tracts of land were lying uncultivated after being neglected by the government and the tillers who had brought lands under the plough were not being given ownership rights.

