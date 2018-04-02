Increase in pension

Since the federal budget for financial year 2018-19 is going to be announced on April 27 almost a month earlier than last fiscal budget, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his economic team are giving indications every now and then that the new federal budget will be pro-people and pro-poor and maximum relief will be provided to them.

This is to request the prime minister that pension of the retired government employees should at least be increased in the ratio of 20 to 25 per cent to enable the poor pensioners cope with increasing cost of living to some extent. Previous PPP government had been increasing salaries and pensions of the serving and retired government employees every year by 20 per cent. Salaries of the in-service government servants were also substantially increased by as much as 50 per cent of their basic salary ahead of completion of its tenure.

Compared to this, the present government has been increasing salaries and pensions only by 10 per cent every year that is nothing more than peanuts in view of the ever-increasing cost of living and rising prices of essential articles. While ensuring tax burden on the middle income salaried people as well as on the pensioners on the lower side, it will be highly appreciable of the federal government if pension of retired employees is increased minimum in the range of 20 to 25 per cent.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related