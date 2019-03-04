Increase in milk rates

Our local milk seller has increased milk price from Rs 90 to Rs 100 per litre. However, more alarming is the fact that when checked in a measured blender jug, the milk turned out to be only 900 ml instead of one litre. All loose milk sellers are using locally fabricated non-standard measuring cans that to an ordinary person look all correct.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority have the responsibility of standardising weights and measures. It needs to ensure that vendors and commercial establishment make use of certified measures.

ZARNAB NADIR

Karachi

