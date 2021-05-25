Increase in forestation vital to tackle negative impacts of climatic changes: Alvi

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing forestation in the country to cope with the harmful effects of climate change and global warming.

Speaking on the occasion of a briefing given by Senior Vice President, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Syed Zaheer Mehdi on Miyawaki Forest here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday, he emphasized the need for enhanced tree plantation to reduce pollution and improve air quality in urban areas.

Syed Zaheer Mehdi gave a presentation on Miyawaki tree plantation technique and highlighted its advantages, saying its growth was 10 times faster and 30 times denser than normal trees.

He said that his organization would plant 4000 saplings in the area of Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Arif Alvi said that the government was making serious efforts to enhance forest coverage by undertaking plantation drive to plant 10 billion trees in the country.

He said that Miyawaki forest was best suited for Pakistan as its trees grew faster and denser which would enormously help reduce pollution in the country.

The President stated that modern plantation techniques could help provide healthier environment to the residents of urban centers and Miyawaki forest would greatly help in that regard.

He also called for maximizing the utilization of all available resources and spaces in urban areas to achieve a “Clean and Green” Pakistan.

The President appreciated the initiative of SECMC to plant 4000 trees at Presidency