Increase in exports can stop dollar rise: Governor SBP

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa on Thursday has termed the big present gap between the imports and exports of the country as one of the major reasons for recent increase in the price of the US dollar and only the increase in the national exports could stop it from rising further. He said this while addressing local industrialists and exporters in ‘Awareness Session for SMEs in Sialkot’ at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday afternoon.

The Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa further said that SBP would take all the necessary measures to help the exporters to enhance the national exports. He said that Pakistan was an agriculture based country but quite unfortunately it was forced to import edible products worth billions of rupees annually.

He said that a trillion rupees had been allocated in order to grant loans on easy terms to the small level farmers and peasants which would help increase their capacity of growth. He said also that the ever increasing trend of construction of the housing societies had been swallowing the agricultural lands and such investment in the housing societies could easily be stated as ‘dead investment’. He said that theMicro Finance Bank would be made more beneficial for the smaller peasants and other common citizen.

He said that major objective to announce the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) Finance Policy was to enable central and commercial banks to play their role in the development sector apart from doing the job of lending.

The Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa assured the exporters that SBP would facilitate the import of the items to be exported again. He appreciated the unique export based culture of SMEs in Sialkot and further added that SMEs were of great help in earning valuable foreign exchange for the national exchequer and to generate employment. Hussain Lawai, the president SCCI Zahid Latif Malik, vice presidents SCCI Ch Abdul Waheed and Kh Abid, general secretary SCCI Tariq Mehmood Malik, and others were also present.

Man axed the leg of his wife in Sialkot.

Sialkot: A man cut the leg of his wife on Thursday and seriously injured her over suspicion. According to details, one Zulfiqar axed the leg of his wife Saima Bibi, a mother of two, and seriously injured her in village Mahar in the limits of the Sadder Pasroor police station, over suspicion about her charecter. The police have registered a case against the accused, who had managed to escape, on the report of Aashiq Hussain, the father of the injured woman. It is told that the accused used to work abroad and had contracted second marriage with Saima.