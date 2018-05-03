Increase in allocation for FATA, TDPs in budget lauded

Peshawar

The people of Fata including parliamentarians, chieftains and Maliks here Wednesday lauded massive increase in allocation of funds for Fata and Temporarily Displaced People (TDPs) in federal government budget 2018-19, termed it a significant step forward to bring tribal areas into national mainstream. Member National Assembly (MNA) and Parliamentary Leader of Fata Parliamentarians in National Assembly, Alhaj Shah Gee Gul Afridi told APP on Wednesday said that a gigantic development package has been announced in budget 2018-19 for speedy development of Fata and TDPs’ rehabilitation, which was a positive step forward for socio-economic emancipation of tribal people.

The Government has proposed a huge amount of Rs 24.5 billion for uplift of Fata in budget 2018-19, which was being appreciated in tribal areas by cross section of the society including Maliks, chieftains, academicians, students and civil society. To bring FATA in the national mainstream besides expediting pace of economic development there, he said, a ten-year FATA Development Plan (FDP) with total outlay of Rs100 billion has been approved in the budget that was praised worthy. The Government has proposed allocation of Rs10 billion for 2018-19 that would help bring hitherto tribal areas at par of developed regions of the country.

“TDPs of Fata had suffered a lot in war against terrorism and earmarking of Rs 90 billion for them in the budget would help minimize their sufferings besides expedite pace of rehabilitation and reconstruction in all those areas affected by militancy,” he remarked. Shah Gee Gul said people of tribal areas had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and the best tributes to them was completion of all the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects as quickly as possible so that they could live in their native areas in dignified manner with all facilities available to them at their doorsteps. He said transparent utilization of these massive funds would help bring all those areas of Fata, which were closely located with KP, at par with settled areas of the province within two years.

Gul said extension of Supreme Court (SC) and Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) jurisdiction to Fata was the long standing demand of people of Fata that was fulfilled today by present elected government. “SC and PHC’s jurisdiction to Fata was a major step forward towards KP-Fata merger besides provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to litigants,” he maintained. With extension of SC and PHC’s jurisdiction to Fata, the century old draconian FCR law would be abolished and people would get right of appeals and choice lawyers to defend their cases. Malik Mumtaz Khan has also praised PMLN Government’s for allocating of huge development package for Fata and TDPs uplift in budget 2018-19.—APP