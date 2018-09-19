Inconsistent appointments in NAB can’t be ignored: SC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that the matter of illegal recruitments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot be ignored. “NAB files references against other departments that make illegal appointments,” remarked Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, who was part of the SC bench hearing the case. “How can it ignore the illegal appointments being made in NAB?”

The SC was hearing a petition regarding NAB’s response to an earlier judgement by the court in a similar case. The top court had ruled that people whose appointments were found to be inconsistent would be expelled from NAB. The court had further said that the officials would be repatriated to the departments they came from or — if they wished — would be allowed to apply for jobs in NAB through the Federal Public Service Commission.

However, the applicant — who had resigned from the National Bank of Pakistan in order to join NAB — claimed that he was not hired back.

“NAB has discriminated against us,” he said. The NAB prosecutor, however, said that the body had acted “partially” on the court’s judgement and assured the court that it would continue to take action in accordance with the judgement. The bench ordered NAB authorities to file references against officials responsible for making illegal appointments. It further said that the court wished to strengthen institutions, which would not be possible if inconsistent appointments are made.The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

