Incomplete projects

One of the most troublesome experiences for the citizens is when the government starts a mega project with much enthusiasm but fails to maintain the speed with which the project began. The Multan road expansion project, called the Hudiara Drain Project, is one such undertaking. The project began with much fanfare but its pace has not only slowed down but has come to a standstill. At places, rainwater drains have been constructed and a lane added in front of some of the factories but it remains uncarpeted by asphalt. Such a situation creates hindrance in the traffic flow and causes terrible congestion on the road because of temporary partitions.

The expansion project spanned over a distance of 10.7kms serves as main entry and exit points of the provincial capital. When some citizens approached the NHA office to inquire why the project had stalled, they did not get any satisfactory response from the Authority. People do understand that Punjab government is determined to start development projects and complete them in time. But what’s the delay in completing one of the most important projects in public interest – Hudiara Drain Project. Soon the Monsoon season will start and make situation worse for road-users. It’s better not to start a project than to leave it halfway.

IFTEKHAR A KHAN

Lahore

Related