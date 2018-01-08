Incomplete development work irks residents of Tulsa Road

Rawalpindi

Incomplete development works including laying of sewerage pipelines and streets, has been causing inconvenience and problems for residents of Lalazar Tulsa Road Lane 5-C and the adjoining areas.

They have decried the inordinate delay in in the area falling in the limits of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB).

Talking to APP, Ijaz, an area resident informed that streets had been dug for laying sewerage pipelines and other development work nearly more than a month ago. The project could not be completed after laying sewerage as the contractor did not carry out work on street development.

The residents complained of slow pace of development work and lack of basic amenities like street lights in the area.

Altaf, another resident said, in 50 days only sewerage pipelines were laid and now the contractor has stopped the work which is causing inconvenience to the residents of Lane 5-C Lalazar.

He said they had met CCB officials and concerned CCB members but did not receive a positive response.

The residents said open manholes were also a concern for them as it had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Since the contractor had left work midway, most of the people have leveled the ground in front of their homes on their own, they pointed out, and added some areas are still lying unattended creating problems for the residents,” said Majid, another resident.—APP