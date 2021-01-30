‘Incompetents’ will take over Senate if we boycott polls: Fazl PDM to oppose amendment for open Senate balloting

Staff Reporter Karachi/Peshawar

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to strongly oppose the proposed constitutional amendment by the federal government to allow open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan People’s Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F have agreed to oppose the motion and a meeting of opposition leaders will be held on Monday before National Assembly session.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar on Saturday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that opposition parties are participating in the electoral process to block the way of ‘incompetent candidates’ from filling the upper house of parliament. The Maulana clarified that opposition’s movement is against the PTI-led government and not against the establishment despite his scathing criticism of the country’s security establishment in the recently held rallies of PDM across the country.

However, he maintained that the PDM alliance wanted the establishment to stop meddling into the political affairs of the country.

Fazl said if opposition parties did not take part in the Senate elections “then it [Senate] would be filled by the incompetent people”. The PDM chief said free and fair elections should be held to oust the incumbent government and end prevailing crises in the country.

“The rulers are idiots and they will remain so,” he remarked. Fazl said the next government will abolish the National Accountability Bureau and warned its officials to stay within the limits and refrain from developing personal animosity with opposition leaders.

The country has suffered a huge loss due to the government’s mishandling of Broadsheet scandal and Transparency International’s recent report has exposed the corruption of the incumbent rulers, he added. Maulana Fazl said that the Opposition alliance stands united despite its differences. He said that the government has no cause for celebration. “PDM stands united and we will show our cards when we see fit.” “We are united and are moving forward with an effective strategy,” Fazl insisted. Taking a jibe at the government, he said that the rulers “have been fools and will continue to make fools of themselves”.