Incompetent rulers cannot run country: Bilawal

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the incompetent rulers have ruined the lives of masses. He asked people to support him like they had supported his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the party’s die-hard workers in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the incompetent rulers cannot run country and economy, adding that the situation in the country is worsening.

The PPP chairman said that the incumbent government has increase the burden of inflation on the public, adding that the government has given nothing but unemployment and inflation to public. Bilawal went on to say that the country’s lower class is suffering and the incumbent government is creating problems for the labour class. He further claimed the economic policies of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP are completely different, adding that the former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s government had also not spent on the poor people. “We want to bring poor-friendly policy,” he said. He was of the view that that if the people want prosperity for every labourer, grower, student, woman, and downtrodden then they all would have to become voice of the PPP.

Addressing people gathered at the residence of PPP leader Azizur Rehman Chan here he said whenever PPP has come to the power, the people of Lahore and Punjab have supported the party. The party has always worked for the common people of this country. PPP always worked for students, youth, women, labourers and small growers.