Incompetent govt deceiving people: Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is deceiving the people of Pakistan. Addressing a press conference, he said that the country has suffered a lot under the supervision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. A ban has been imposed on Pakistan Airlines (PIA) flight operations in almost all the countries in the world while petrol crisis has badly affected the economy and industrial sector, he added. Saeed Ghani further said that coronavirus tests in Punjab have been stopped by the ineligible government. It seems like PTI is following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s policy by not conducting the tests to curb the virus, he stated. They told said that chalking points of nullahs in Karachi have been cleared. Meanwhile, the ongoing unannounced power outages in Karachi have badly irked the locals, it has been learnt. According to details, unscheduled electricity loadshedding for hours has continued to hit Malir, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi, Liaquatabad and other localities as the residents have demanded the local administration to take action in this regard. They said that no one from the government side is listening to their complaints.