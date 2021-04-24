Incompetence of govt responsible for spread of Covid: Bilawal

Staff Report Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed concern over the spread of Covid-19 in the country and said that the pandemic has gone out of control in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to government’s incompetence.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that the spread of the deadly pandemic could have been controlled through a timely lockdown and expressed his condolences to the families of those relatives have been killed by the corona virus across the country.

Bilawal said that his Party stood by health workers across the country in this difficult time as the third wave of corona virus sweeps the country adding that mass vaccination is the only way to avoid the economic problems caused by the corona virus.

“Imran Khan must understand that it is not possible to accelerate economic activities in the country without controlling the corona virus,” he added.

PPP Chairman further said that Imran Khan would have to account for every single rupee of the Corona Virus Relief Fund and he should also tell the people what happened to his so-called Tiger Force that was formed to implement the SOPs of Corona virus.

“How can we expect a common man to take care of SOPs in a country where the Prime Minister himself does not follow government advisories and refuses to take mandate health regulations seriously?”,he questioned.