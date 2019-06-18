Incoherent philosophy

Askari Raza Malik

MOST Pakistanis are Muslims by faith, spiritual by default. Superstition appears as spiritualism to the uninitiated. The conceptual uniqueness of unity in Islam however, remains untarnished. Most also ascribe a higher spiritual purpose to the creation of Pakistan. Mr Jinnah, settled in London, “was personally ordered by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to immediately proceed to India to lead the struggle for an independent Pakistan.” The story was narrated after Jinnah’s demise by giant scholars like Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani and Dr Allan Keislar. And, that Jinnah had single-handedly won against a stubborn Hindu majority thoroughly spoilt by the departing British gives further credence to the Divine purpose behind the creation of Pakistan. All those, both in Pakistan and Bangladesh, who were intimately involved in the 1971 trauma, cannot escape the fact, that all the major actors of 1971 tragedy that cut Pakistan into two, had suffered an ignoble and violent end.

Bhutto considered the most popular leader after Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan had brought upon himself an unenviable end. Mujib, the most popular Bengali leader of his time lay murdered on the entrance of his once most revered residence, his body decaying for days before being disposed of unceremoniously. And Indira Gandhi, the daughter of India’s founding father, Nehru, mercilessly slaughtered for her anti-Sikh atrocities, forever leaving behind a simmering trail of permanent Hindu-Sikh antagonism. Add to it the Balkanization of the Soviet Union and the story becomes unsurprisingly plausible. The more modern and the secular laugh this contention away, perhaps as ignorance and mere religious occasionalism. But seen in the light of scriptural texts, horrific aftermath of 1971 looks more analogous to Nature’s warnings, like the “ten terrible plagues of Egypt, a river of blood, many frogs and the death of the firstborn sons”, sent down as clear signs to the obstinate Pharaoh to see the reason and allow Israelites to go with Moses or be prepared to face graver consequences. When he persisted with his defiance he was punished and made a horrifying example that arrogance and oppression portend.

Since the change of government in Pakistan, the social media is abuzz with prophesies and predictions, evoke mysterious emotions. The prophecies of the famous saint, Noor-ud-Din, Naimat Ullah Shah Wali, comprehensively covered by print and electronic media are amazing in details, clear and precise more than a better known Nostradamus can boast. The Muslim saint spells out various names, with astonishing accuracy, who came centuries after his demise. He had predicted the creation of Pakistan and also its split. Near at hand he clearly indicated the “Era of the Corrupt Rulers” in Pakistan before the change for the better. He goes far ahead into the future without ever looking back at the corrupt and miserably governed Pakistan technically closing the doors shut on the corrupt and the inapt to come back. His Pakistan keeps flourishing and discharging its rightful role in the polity of Muslim Ummah. My chance encounter with M Irfan Ullah, an Indian-Pakistani, now an American turned out to be enormously rewarding. Older by a few years and wiser by many, he seemed to know much more about partition, Jinnah, all the important Hindu, Muslim and Sikh leaders. He promised to get my book from the ‘Amazon’ but knew much more than I had covered in the book. He surprised me by his optimism about the future of Pakistan and the promises its destiny holds. A few years back his spiritual mentor in India had personally reassured Mr. Irfan, utterly dismayed with the prevailing conditions in Pakistan; ‘Just watch for a while’ the saint had said. ‘The same Pakistan in days to come is going to be the leading light of the Muslim World.’

In today’s Pakistan, Imran Khan is being considered as the harbinger of promised hope and change. New to governance, he has committed avoidable blunders and has come for a vicious onslaught from a vociferous opposition. He and his party men have betrayed abysmal lack of cunning that is construed as political acumen in Pakistan. His biggest mistake was to promise revolutionary changes through evolutionary process that he was destined to follow. His, lack of numbers in Parliament limits his options. He struggles for survival in trying to break the shackles. He has picked up the gauntlet. He is a known fighter. His strongest points are his faith in Allah, his love for the Prophet (PBUH) and his ideal of the “Madina State” as his inspiration. The slogan of change seems to be infectious. For the first time, one finds a sombre and sincere change in the body language of the rulers in Balochistan. The PPP in Sindh suddenly seems to be becoming aware of the people they had ruthlessly ignored as mere slaves in the past. Imran’s sober gait, sincerity and humbleness have earned him respect of the friends and equal disquiet of the enemies. His earnestness inspires credibility that is reflected in Pakistan’s growing diplomatic confidence. The friends seem more trusting and respectful; the enemy left chasing its tail.

The incorrigible persist with their stubbornness. History does not tell us what to do in a particular situation. It definitely tells us what not to do, that is, not to repeat the mistakes of the past. The clarion call is in the air. For us, the sinners, the selfish and the corrupt, time for asking Divine forgiveness and mercy is running out. It is high time for the incorrigibly corrupt and hardcore criminals to submit to the will of the Almighty, repent their sins and stop being a stumbling block in front of a deluge that is more Divine than a mere human doing. The governance is more a matter of attitude than aptitude. The sincere are bound to learn on the job. If they stuck to the truth, they would flourish as the grace and mercy of Allah is with those who are sincere and truthful.

—The writer has served Pakistan Army as Major General. He is author of book “Pakistan in Search of a Messiah”.