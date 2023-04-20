The 4th T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is expected to be affected by inclement weather conditions.

After three exciting matches in Lahore, the action between the two sides has shifted to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium but cricket fans have been left dejected after learning that rain is expected during the fourth match between the two teams.

Pakistan and New Zealand already had to cancel their practice sessions due to unfavourable weather conditions on Wednesday and the weather prediction for Thursday (today) is not looking good either.

According to Pakistan Met­eorological Department, cloudy weather is expected throughout the day with chances of rain at 50% later on in the day during the scheduled time for the match.

If adverse weather conditions rule out the fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Green Shirts will automatically win the five-match series which they currently lead 2-1 after three games.

It will also mean Pakistan will have to wait further for new team consultant Mickey Arthur to take charge of the team as he was set to be in Pakistna’s dugout for a single match tonight. The Green Shirts will likely not see him until the county season is over in England.

The fifth and final T20I between the two teams is scheduled for April 24th.