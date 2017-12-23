Incinerator for hospital waste in Badin

The Dy Commissioner Badin Dr Shehzad Tahir Thaim inaugurated the incinerator here at Indus Hospital on Thursday. On occasion he said that waste material of the hospital would be disposed of and burnt through this facility.

He said that machine would be helpful to curb those disease which were responsible of spreading through hospital waste. He also advised the private hospitals in the district to burn their hospital waste at Indus hospital’s incinerator.—APP

Related