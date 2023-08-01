Sawan Khaskheli Badin

Rise in theft, robberies, unrest and distress and strife in district Badin. In the few days many incidents of theft and robberies, mobile and bikes theft and snatching recorded as on the hype. According to details, the couple of days ago, in Badin the theft has been recorded on rise while theft of motor bikes, solar plates, cash amounts, valuable assets, mobiles and others recorded as on the hype.

When a motor bike of Tapidar of city has stolen from the parking of the Deputy Commissioner Office a few days earlier when last of some days earlier thieves have been stolen valuable assets worth of lacs from office of the senior advocate, member of district council Badin and senior vice president, SUP, Ameer Azad Panhwar from his office at Naseem City Center Badin while breaking the his office locks in night hours.