Incident of so-called rape in Services Hospital proved baseless, says minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that so called rape incident during operation at Services Hospital last week has been proved baseless in forensic report.

She was briefing media on facts about the incident during the packed to capacity press conference at Services Institute (SIMS) here today. “Baseless allegation leveled by a female patient damaged the goodwill and repute of the medical profession” she regretted. “Without production of medico legal report and sans evidence registering an FIR was excess to powers delegated to SHO.

Departmental Action would be taken against SHO Police Station Shadman for non-compliance of SOPs. He should know that no case could be registered against any doctor without permission of Punjab Healthcare Commission” said the Minister. “God forbidden if such heinous incident could have been occurred in the premises of any hospital then I would be the first person to take stern action against the accused” she said.

While sharing forensic report with media persons she expressed her pleasure on vindication of medical staff of Services Hospital, however she also said that “moral lesson of this incident was that only FIR on any sensitive issue was not enough for media reporting but journalists should also look for other evidences and version from concerned quarters too”. “News regarding so called rape also highlighted in the international media defaming Pakistan worldwide. It became source of embarrassment for Pakistani medical community as well” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

“To avoid any misconception in future the Health Department going to appoint focal persons in all major hospitals” announced the Minister. She wondered that woman who levelled allegation went straight toShaikh Zayed Hospital after getting discharged from Services Hospital, got empty ticket from the reception then left the hospital without any medical checkup only to lodge an FIR on empty ticket. “Each Hospital have mechanism of complaints cell besides 24/7 helpline of health department was also there to look in to such complaints but the said woman did not contact with any quarter instead preferred to contact with Police. She was either suffering from household mental pressure or a patient of attention seeking syndrome” said the Minister. She also said that each operation theatre was staffed around 6 to 7 persons and it was not possible to think about any wrong doing in presence of such number of people. She praised positive reaction from doctor community and told that she remained in contact with organizations of medical community.

