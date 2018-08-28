Incident during Hajj

At least 42 Pakistani pilgrims have died during this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to Pakistani government’s figures. Most of the deaths occurred due to suffocation or road accidents. Last year, 108 Pakistani pilgrims had died during Hajj, showing a decline of 80% in deaths this year. These deceased pilgrims were buried in Sharaya, Jannatul Baqi and Arafat graveyards. According to the breakdown, 25 pilgrims died in Makkah, seven in Madina, five in Mina and four in Arafat.

The deceased pilgrims were aged between early 40s and late 80s. The first post-Hajj flight, carrying some 327 pilgrims, will land at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday evening. However, this year, 184,210 Pakistani pilgrims have performed Hajj. Performing is an incredible occasion where Muslims all over the world come to bow down to one God in order to show equality. Such incidents are occasional there but there should be direct supply of medical facilities to the victims.

FIDA SHAH

Karachi

