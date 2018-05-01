Incentives given to business community to boost economic activities: ICCI President

ISLAMABAD :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), President Amir Waheed Sheikh has said that incentives announced in the budget for business community and corporate sector, would help boost economic activities in the country. Talking to a news channel, he said It was a positive step taken by present government for promoting agriculture and dairy sectors through reducing taxes on the import of machinery. The country had been facing energy crisis for the last 12 years and the credit went to the present government for resolving the power and gas shortage, he added. To a question he said the exports had been improving for the last six months. Replying to another question, he said there was need to extend incentives to pharmaceutical and petrol companies. Supporting petroleum companies for exploration and pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing medicine in the country, could save the precious foreign exchange, he added.

Orignally published by APP