Incentives given to business community: ICCI

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), President Amir Waheed Sheikh on Monday said incentives as announced in the budget for business community and corporate sector, would help boost economic activities in the country.

Talking to a news channel, he said It was a positive step taken by present government for promoting agriculture and dairy sectors through reducing taxes on the import of machinery. The country had been facing energy crisis for the last twelve years, he observed. The credit goes to the government for resolving the power and gas shortage, he added. To a question he said the exports had been improving for the last six months.

Replying to another question he said there was need to extend incentives to pharmaceutical and petrol companies. Supporting petrol companies for exploration and pharmaceutical for manufacturing medicine here, could save the money of the country.—APP