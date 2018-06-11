Inauguration of SaafMahol Project

Staff Reporter

Inauguration of SaafMahool Project of Pak Mission Society (PMS) was organized in collaboration of Tearfund – UK. In this program, PMS Saaf Mahool project team will aware thetargeted communities regardingproper Solid Waste Management in slum areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

Mr.Asher Shahzad (Monitoring Evaluation, Accountability and Learning-Coordinator) briefed the audience about the goals and objectives of the project.

Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust, Technical Partners of SaafMahool project briefed the audience on problems arising out of waste and the technical aspects involved in the project. Manager of AhkmtSumaira Gull (Program Manager-AHKMT) also briefed the audience about the goals and objectives of AHKMT. Mr. Ashraf Mall (Country Representative Tearfund-UK) emphasized on the collective/Participatory approach and encouraged the Government Officials.