Inauguration of ‘Lok Mela’ at Arts Council

Karachi

The inauguration ceremony of “Lok Mela” will be held at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Saturday.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the two-day mela will be opened at 6 pm.

On first day of the mela, Naushad Ali Shad Hunzai and Lok Virsa dance group from Gilgit-Baltistan will perform. The same day Kallash dance (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Bushra Marvi (Peshawar), Balochi Singer from Makran (Balochistan) and Shukat Ali from Sindh will present their performances.

On second day, Ghazi Akbar and Lok Virsa dance group (Gilgit-Baltistan), Zarsanga (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ruby Reshman (Punjab), Dance Leva (Balochistan), Rajab Faqir and Matko Dance will be held.—APP