Inaugural Hockey Open series begins

Lahore

The inaugural Haier Hockey Open series will start from December 17 (today) here at National Hockey Stadium.

Zalmi Foundation have taken the step to revive hockey in Pakistan and for the purpose Haier is sponsoring national hockey team till 2020 and will now initiate the Haier Hockey Open. Teams will play the tournament that is begin from December 17 (today) from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal and Pakistan.

Javed Afridi said: ‘We will play a pivotal role in the development of all sports in Pakistan.’ We need national spirit and a patriotic approach to this game. We have to start working and take ownership of our national sport. Only then can we pave way for glory. This event will pave way for more International level events in the future. —APP

