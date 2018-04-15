Inam wins gold medal for in Men’s freestyle wrestling

Gold Coast

Promising wrestler Muhammad Inam bewildered fellow wrestlers by winning first gold medal for Pakistan in the Men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling event part of the ongoing XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games being played on at Gold Coast

Sports Centre on Saturday.

Besides winning gold medal by Muhammad Inam, another promising wrestler Tayab Raza also claimed bronze medals in Men’s freestyles 125kg weight. With these two medals Pakistan jumped from 31 medal ranking to 22 in the overall medal points tally with one gold medal and four bronze medals, two in the wrestling and as many in the weightlifting.

Muhammad Inam, born in Gujranwala city of Punjab, Pakistan has many credentials for the country. Before this gold medal Muhammad Inam also won gold medal in 2017 Beach Wrestling World Championship in Dalyan, Turkey.

He had fifth position in Glasgow in Men’s freestyle, won gold medal in 2010 in Delhi Commonwealth Games, fifth position in 2010 in Delhi India in Men’s Greco-Roman 84kg weight, won silver medal in 2016 Singapore Men’s freestyle 86kg weight.

Before reaching to the grand final for the gold medal bout, Muhammad Inam defeated Joyden Lawrence of Australia in the round of eight by 14-4.

He scored 9 points in the first round and five points in the second round to make a total of 14-4. The Australian had only four points in the first round and failed to get any points in the second round. Recorded another victory in the round of four Inama defeated Sinivie Boltic of Negeria by 10-2. He got 10 points in the second round before no points in the first round when Sinivie got two points by putting pressure on Inam. Inam played well cool head in front large number of local crowd and took 10 points and the match.

After defeating the Negerian, Inam come up with big bang and defeated his strong Indian rival Soniveer in the round of four. He got 10-0 points in the first round and succeeded in beating the India wrestlers.

After reaching into final bout, Inam did not look behind and defeated his Negerian rival Melvin Bibo by 6-0 in the second round. He recorded one points against nil in the first round and in the second dominated the proceedings by taking five more points to the first gold medal for Pakistan.

After Muhammad Inam, Tayab Raza beat Cluude Kouamen of Cameroon before losing two matches and in the rep-Charge pattern, he got bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg Nordic System.

In the second match Tayab Raza lost to Sumit of India by 10-4, he got four points in the first round and failed to click against Sumit who got six points in the first round and four points in the second round. He lost to Karey Jarvis of Canada by 9-1, and victory by fall.—APP