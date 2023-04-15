In top commanders’ huddle, Army calls for ‘whole of nation’ approach to turn tide against terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Top brass of the Pakistan Army again pledged to fight against militants, urging to adopt a ‘whole of nation’ approach to crush the menace of terrorism, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

ISPR said the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided by Army Chief General Asim Munir, was held at the Army General Headquarters where the officials reviewed the domestic and regional situation, including the external and internal security challenges as the South Asian nation grapples with a resurgence in militant attacks.

The country’s top military officials affirmed that armed forces leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it resolved to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

COAS and other officials reiterated the pledge to fully support national responses against internal & external threats. The military’s media wing also sheds light on the counter-terrorism campaign that has been approved by the government, with an emphasis on implementing it through a whole-of-system approach.

CCC participants expressed their assurance to pursue the goals set by the National Security Committee (NSC) to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated application of all elements of national power.

The crucial huddle comes on the heels of the army chief’s in-camera briefing to National Assembly members where the country’s top general lamented negotiations with terrorists that enabled them to regroup.