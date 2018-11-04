In the wake of sit-in, protests, Lok Virsa brings relief, joy to federal capital

10-day Annual Cultural Festival kicks off

Zubair Qureshi

For the intimidated, stranded and disappointed residents of the federal capital who have experienced worst kind of road blockades, violence in the last three days, cultural festival organized at the venue of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has brought immense relief and joy.

Federal Minister for Inter-provincial coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was the Chief Guest at the 10-day annual colourful event on Sunday.

The event will include performances by various cultural troupes and musical groups representing all the regions of Pakistan, display of handicrafts and hand-made items by the local artisans and screening of documentaries etc.

On the inaugural day, the Minister took keen interest in the handmade articles and masterpieces put on display at various stalls. A large number of people including artists, artisans, singers, performers and families attended the inaugural day activities. The event officially opened with paying tributes and a shawl to 64-year old Sindhi artisan Saran Bibi who is expert at weaving cloth. Akhtar Chanal Zehri, 62, was also presented a shawl as a token of tribute to her great contributions. She is a folk singer of Balochistan.

In her brief remarks after inaugurating the event, Dr Fehmida Mirza commended Lok Virsa’s efforts in promoting Pakistan’s indigenous culture and colours of its lands and peoples.

“Lok Virsa” she said “in a way contributing to boosting national harmony among various segments of society.”

By displaying the works of artisans and local artists from Pakistan’s remote areas Lok Virsa not only introduces Pakistan’s indigenous talent to the outer world it also promotes and patronizes these gifted workers.

Pakistan, said Dr Fehmida Mirza is rich in talent and blessings of God and we only need to showcase and market that in a professional way. Earlier, Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Shahira Shahid welcoming the Chief Guest gave a detailed presentation of various projects and initiatives Lok Virsa has been taking for the welfare of the folk singers, performers and artisans.

This event, she said is the biggest of its kind as it brings together works and artisans from all the regions of the country and showcases their talent at one place.

At the conclusion of the festival, awards will be given for encouragement of the artisans, she said.

Later, folk singers and performers including Fazal Jatt (Punjab), Zameen Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Manzoor (Gilgit Baltistan) performed on the occasion and received great applause by the audience.

Dr Fehmida Mirza on the occasion also visited various stalls and exchanged views with the artisans and seamstresses and inquired about their work and working conditions in which they have to work. She assured them that future of Pakistan was bright and they would get befitting reward for their hard work

Share on: WhatsApp