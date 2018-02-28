ISLAMABAD High Court has declared suspension of cellular phone service by federal government in the name of security as illegal. Giving judgement on a petition moved by mobile companies and a citizen on the issue, the court said such decisions amount to trespassing of the powers.

The verdict, if implemented in letter and in spirit, would go a long way in addressing woes of both the cellular phone companies and their clients because frequent closure of service by the authorities on the recommendation of the security agencies and Interior Ministry has been playing havoc with this vital service. Cellular phones have become a necessity of life as people are overwhelmingly dependent on call and data services in the day-to-day affairs. Apart from voice calls, most of transactions are done through Internet — E-mail, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and live streaming. Closure of service is as detrimental to the economy and interest of an individual citizen as the menace of load-shedding that brings virtually every productive activity to a halt in this era of tools and technology. We have been emphasising in these columns that maintaining security is of paramount importance yet security agencies should not make it a routine to suspend mobile phone services. Mobile phone companies have invested billions of rupees and closure of service even for an hour means losses worth millions of rupees for them. Similarly, people are heavily taxed for using cellular service and unwarranted and frequent interruptions in the service are not justified. Closure of cellular service together with disruption of normal traffic due to VVIP movements is a major cause of resentment among people. While welcoming the judgement of Islamabad High Court, we would urge the government to implement the order faithfully in the interest of cellular phone companies and their clients.

