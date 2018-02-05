In solidarity with Kashmiris

THE way Kashmiri people have remained firm and steadfast in their just movement for right to self determination despite facing colossal persecution and atrocities of all sorts at the hands of Indian troops over the last seven decades, wile people of Pakistan continue to act as a strong advocate of Kashmir dispute at world forums. Every Pakistani share the pain and agony of the Kashmiri people and this is the reason that today pro-Pakistan slogans and flags are being hoisted in the occupied Valley where occupying forces have broken all records of brutalities under Modi government.

On the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day being observed today, the people are holding rallies, gatherings and seminars to pay tributes to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people. This is meant to convey to the world in emphatic terms that Pakistanis will never leave their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone in their just struggle, come what may. Formation of human chains at different points will again symbolise the unbreakable relationship that exists between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir that India has failed to break regardless of its ruthless campaign and conspiracies. It is however deplorable that the so called champions of human rights who were quick to raise their voice for the rights of people of East Timor and South Sudan have turned their back to the plight of Kashmiri people. Few voices do emanate from different quarters off and on but no practical step has been taken to fulfil the commitments made with the Kashmiri people by UNSC through several of its resolutions. The discriminatory approach on part of some major capitals is just making the world more insecure and unsafe with each passing day. The truth of the matter is that because of India’s implausible and uncompromising state of mind, peace in entire South Asia is at stake. We, therefore, will urge western world to shun their political and economic expediencies, join Pakistan in expressing and communicating functional solidarity with the oppressed people and play their due role for the resolution of outstanding disputes involving Muslims including Kashmir if they are really interested to leave this world peaceful for future generations.

