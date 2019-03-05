In shadows of war

Mansoor Akbar Kundi

In the wake of Camp David Agreement between the Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Machanem Begin in September 1978 which restored peace between the then two arch rival countries, Anwar Saddat made his historic visit to Tel Aviv. During the visit he addressed Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. He made a masterpiece speech in which he said, “No matter which side may claim to be a winner, no one is a winner in war but loser. Every human lost in war is a tragedy, no matter be a Jew or an Arab …..”. However, a fact remains and those familiar with the modern history of Arabs that had Egypt not shown its military strength to Israel and crossed the Suez in 1973 in brilliant military feats, Israel would have never sat with it and established peace by returning the areas captured during six day war in 1967. In Hegelian terms a country avoiding war cannot reach glory, but options of diplomacy be simultaneously open.

A similar situation of war looms over the sub-continent with two nuclear rivals: India and Pakistan at par with each other. In the wake of the situation developed over Pulwama attack and blame threats by Indian Prime Minster, Narendra Modi, Pakistan Air Force shot two Indian fighter planes down in Azad Kashmir soon after they violated the Line of Control (LoC). One of two planes fell inside the Pakistani territory and its pilot Wing Commander, Abinandan was captured. The episode followed violation of the LoC by Indian warplanes two days earlier. Sooner the Pakistani planes followed it the Indian planes into their area. About the incident Pakistan had made its protests to Indian government and warned of a surprise soon. The arrested pilot has been handed over back to India in gesture of goodwill after Imran Khan announced in his address to the joint session of Parliament. The decision has been lauded world over as a positive step by Pakistan for the promotion of peace in the region.. It included appreciation by those circles inside India which had always been condemning Pakistan for transgressing the bounds of peace and supporting terrorism inside India. Indian and international media simultaneously highlighted the action as a gesture of goodwill from Pakistan to have diplomacy and goodwill as first and most and war as the least and last option between the two to resolve their mutual grievances. Nevertheless, no thanks from BJP side.

Pakistan and India are two traditional rivals in the region since 1947. The patterns of bilateralism between the two countries are of non-endurable nature. There are three kinds of bilateralism: endurable, non-endurable and non-concerned/interfered. The relationships between the neighbors are either endurable or non-endurable. Better they are endurable. In case of non-endurable, there are serious challenges to the stability of the region which can engulf other regional countries. India and Pakistan are two nuclear nation-states. In case the outbreak of war between the two countries and its escalation into any mutual nuclear retaliation, the whole world can suffer from its disasters.

The immediate cause of sensitivity between the two countries was the Pulwama incident in which a suicidal attack on a military convoy in Indian occupied Kashmir killed 44 armed men of Central Reserve Police Force, semi-military force. A few hours later, Jaish-e-Mohammed, an underground group claimed responsibility of the attack. The group being banned by Pakistan government is supposedly have its charity activities and connections within Indian Occupied-Kashmir. Despite the fact that Pakistani authorities condemned the attack, the Modi Administration blatantly blamed Pakistan for its hand behind the attack. Pakistan defied the charges and assured its support to Indian government for whatever investigation required.

The blame game on Pakistan and series of hostile and strained relations exceeded after Bharatiya Janta Party under Narendra Modi stepped into power in 2014. The BJP is a political party with major source of popular support on religious grounds with Hindutva as the principal one. Muslim population which constitutes the second largest population group after Hindus have been cornered with its biased attitudes. The situation in Kashmir has worsened during the last five years of BJP rule. Where India claims to be a largest and welfare democracy with its meconomy blooming, there the human rights and self-respect situation in Indian held Kashmir is awesome. The world in large lament the day to day situation in Kashmir where innocent people are made victim of inhuman and cruel atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.

Since Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) stepped into power in August 2018, its PM has continually supported peace talks and terms with India to which Modi negated and defied. The Indian general election is due in April 2019 with Pulwama incident as a conspiracy theory action. The BJP popularity graph is very down. It needs sympathy votes no matter by whatever actions and means. Its popularity vote drive mechanism seems to have met a major setback over the situation where the world acknowledged Pakistan having initiated gesture of peace and restraint.

— The writer is a former VC and currently Professor in Deptt of Politics & IR in IIUI.

