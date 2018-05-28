In remembrance of Youm-i-Takbir

Muhammad Usman

May 28 1998 was a rare day that made Pakistan proud. Whole nation was on its feet upbeat. It was their finest hour and undeterred proclamation of what they have done and could do to correct balance of power in Subcontinent. Parity is the unshakeable aim, in every sense of the word regardless of the premium, it could impose. Nuclear response of Pakistan was a foregone conclusion in reply to Indian nuclear explosions on 11 May 1998 or even earlier in 1974. The Chagai had to rumble. Few fragmentary recollections about arduous journey to the day, vividly illustrate indomitable character of the nation/its leadership to achieve in order to actualise necessary to defend its ideological and territorial frontiers under all circumstances.

With dismemberment of country and Indian soaring ambition for acquisition of nuclear capability, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, then PM of the country, was too anxious to acquire compatible capability to balance the equation. In Jan 1972, he exhorted Pakistani Scientists frantically at a Science Conference to produce what is essential to counter Indian highhandedness. In May 1974, India exploded its first nuclear bomb, tilting balance of power radically and more heavily in its favor. No nation could live on a good will of another nation. It needs to have a counter weight. Bhutto knew it well. In his nuclear quest, he also concluded an agreement with France for a nuclear reprocessing plant but did not rest content. He remained restless. Here come a metallurgist, met Bhutto and assured him of his nuclear expertise. He did not question how a metallurgist could do it singlehandedly. He saw through him a God sent opportunity and hastened to grab it with both hands. He quickly entrusted him to produce what could only be called an Impossible in a country, incapable of even making a bicycle by itself. It was unbelievable demonstration of belief, self-assurance and dogged commitment. The man did not fail the nation. He rose to the occasion and produced what nation wanted; Atom Bomb while writing a singular chapter in history of critical mass. World knows him as Doctor A Q Khan.

On finding tip off, in 1976, US Secretary of State, Kissinger warned Bhutto of making a horrible example out of him if he does not budge from nuclear path. To his lasting honors, he did not buckle and paid the ultimate price. On his ouster on July 05 1977 by General Zia ul Haq, US felt sigh of relief but it could last for few hours only. Doctor A Q Khan was among very few whom General Zia met first and urged him to move faster. The change was no change for US. Consequently, US did not pause to tighten screw around Pakistan. US discontinued economic aid. General Zia abandoned his lifelong habit of smoking Dunhill as a symbol of defiance, resolve and austerity. Nation also braced quickly to do what Bhutto foresaw, we would eat grass if it becomes necessary to produce atom bomb. Intense nuclear tussle continued until Russian tanks rolled in Kabul in December 1979. It was a bombshell which caught US napping. They came rushing to Islamabad with bouquet of renewed good will and made concerted efforts to woo Pakistan to fight against Russian. As a quad pro quo, US implicitly agreed to keep itself quiet and out about nuclear pursuits of Pakistan. Despite its knowledge of Pakistan’s nuclear advance, Reagan administration inevitably continued to issue exemption certificate however, on each time, Americans came to Islamabad to remind General Zia not to embarrass them. On Aug17 1988, General Zia was also killed in an air crash. Many implicate US for the mishap.

On May 11 1998, India stunned the world when it announced conduct of its second nuclear tests. Hawks within Indian government even went to extent of sarcastically asking Pakistan to detonate of its own if it has. Probably masterly long held ambiguity of Pakistan was weighing too heavy on their minds. Pakistan took it another God sent opportunity to equal the score long overdue. Pakistan started gearing up but immediately found itself enveloped by flurry of telephone calls by US President Clinton not to respond in kind amid promises of iron clad nuclear guarantees, lucrative package of $5 Billion and prospects of idol among proponents of nonproliferation. PM Nawaz Sharif rejected this offer and nation remained steadfast; Damaka Karo. Instances are many but these could best describe intense national sentiments running high. Pakistan’s FM, Gohar Ayub was emphatic “it’s a matter of when, not if, Pakistan will test”. Prior to fateful day, in a reception in Chinese embassy at Islamabad, on his arrival, COAS General Jehangir Karamat was asked by a journalist about Pakistan’s nuclear response. He said a lot is happening. In return, journalist said but we won’t see. He retorted, is it necessary to comment on everything and proceeded ahead but stopped after a while and said, Pakistani nation does not want to lose even a cricket match to India, how come it could now sit idle. Finally PM Nawaz Sharif ordered “Damaka Kar dein and Chagai rumbled at 15:15 PST on May 28 1998 and nation burst in euphoria and pride.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.