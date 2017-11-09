In praise of PFA

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) should be commended for good work ie to ensure provision of high quality and sanitized food items to the masses. This scribe is writing some words in praise of the PFA officials for discharging their task efficiently and honestly without much pomp and show. Owing to malnutrition, 37 million Pakistanis are affected. The move by the Punjab Government would, consequently, improver the badly-needed nutrition among the masses.

The Programme has been launched with the assistance of UK in Punjab only. Thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. I request the authorities, especially the Balochistan Government, to kindly also launch such a Programme so that the poor people are able to get nutrition which, otherwise, they are not able to get in the present circumstances whereas flesh of donkeys is served, one can say, openly.

AATIKA

Turbat

