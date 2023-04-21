In Pics: Five times Saba Qamar set the internet on fire with killer looks

Pakistani diva Saba Qamar is known for her impeccable style and fashion sense, she has been featured in several fashion shoots and events and is considered a fashion icon in South Asia.

The Hindi Medium star is an absolute stunner who mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse. Here are five times when the 39-year-old broke the internet with her picture-perfect looks.

Besides her top-notch performances, she is known for sharing her bold snaps, and reels on social media. Saba often sets fashion goals with her unique fashion choices. Check some of the moments when the actor broke the internet with her sensuous looks.

Lollywood Queen remained a brand ambassador for top fashion brands in Pakistan and has collaborated with some of the top designers in the industry. Her style and fashion choices have inspired many people, and she continues to be a trendsetter in the Pakistani fashion industry.

The actor has gained widespread applause after her impeccable performances in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, and Hindi Medium.