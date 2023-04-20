IN PICS: Astonishing hybrid solar eclipse darkens sky during the day

A large number of people gazed in wonder through special gadgets including telescopes, cameras, and protective glasses on Thursday as the moon blotted out the sun in the hybrid solar eclipse to sweep the remote Australian town.

The Western Australian town of Exmouth witnessed an influx of locals and researchers who took prime viewing spots when the sun is covered. The hybrid solar eclipse was dubbed ‘Ningaloo’.

Exmouth turned dark for about nearly a minute during the rare astronomical phenomenon when the Moon cast a 40km-wide shadow over the area.

 

 

 

