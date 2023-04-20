IN PICS: Astonishing hybrid solar eclipse darkens sky during the day

A large number of people gazed in wonder through special gadgets including telescopes, cameras, and protective glasses on Thursday as the moon blotted out the sun in the hybrid solar eclipse to sweep the remote Australian town.

The Western Australian town of Exmouth witnessed an influx of locals and researchers who took prime viewing spots when the sun is covered. The hybrid solar eclipse was dubbed ‘Ningaloo’.

Exmouth turned dark for about nearly a minute during the rare astronomical phenomenon when the Moon cast a 40km-wide shadow over the area.

JUST IN: Exmouth has just witnessed a rare total solar eclipse, with the town plunged into darkness as the sun, moon and earth perfectly aligned. 🌘#9News pic.twitter.com/C42O6Xtl2j — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) April 20, 2023

Here is the solar eclipse in real time from the Exmouth Gulf. #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/5A583Z2E8u — Chris Lewis (@a_film_maker) April 20, 2023

Darkness has descended on the remote Western Australia town of Exmouth as a total solar eclipse formed. Read more: https://t.co/7M7cRNqv0f #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/EjzuMN4YNk — The Australian (@australian) April 20, 2023

What is a #hybridsolareclipse? A hybrid eclipse is a rare type of solar eclipse that changes its appearance as the Moon's shadow moves across the Earth's surface. This rarest kind of solar eclipse will flash across the southern hemisphere from Australia to West Papua. pic.twitter.com/w9qNpawM33 — RASC National (@rasc) April 20, 2023