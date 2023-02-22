In phone call with President Alvi, Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Pakistan’s support in UN

ISLAMABAD – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with President Dr. Arif Alvi, seeking Islamabad’s help on a draft resolution being tabled in the United Nations General Assembly.

A statement issued by Presidency said Ukraine’s premier on Wednesday dialed President Arif Alvi to discuss a UN resolution calling for peace ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Alvi and Zelensky exchanged views on political and economic ties between the two sides and further exchanged views on issues related to energy and food that comes after the Russia-Ukraine war.

President of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, made a telephone call to President Dr. @ArifAlvi, today.

The two leaders discussed Pakistan-Ukraine political and economic ties, including energy and food security issues facing the developing world in wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 22, 2023

President reiterated support for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and maintained that the contents of the draft resolution were being evaluated by the Pakistani Government.

Alvi conveyed that the South Asian nation is deeply concerned about the ongoing war.

As the two sides hold a telephonic conversation, Zelensky took to Twitter where he shared an update about it. Zelensky noted the importance of the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states and respect for the UN Charter.

Had a phone call with 🇵🇰 President @ArifAlvi. We noted the importance of the principles of territorial integrity & sovereignty of states, respect for 🇺🇳 Charter. Paid special attention to 🇺🇦 Grain Initiative. Ukraine is ready to continue being a guarantor of world food security. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 22, 2023

It is to be noted that Islamabad’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has not changed, as the South Asian nation took a principled stance to maintain balance in its ties with foreign nations.