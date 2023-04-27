In phone call with Chinese premier, PM Shehbaz affirms resolve to boost ties for regional peace, stability

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in which the premier affirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to enhance cooperation in all spheres.

According to a report from Pakistan’s state broadcaster, PM Shehbaz expressed Islamabad’s resolve to benefit the masses of their countries, and contribution to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.

During the recent interaction, PM Shehbaz extended his warm pleasantries to the Chinese Premier and felicitated him for his recent election to high office. Sharif said as All-Weather partners and close friends, his country hails Beijing’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability and is confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernization.

He further extended support to China on its core issues, including One China policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea, and further expressed sincere gratitude to China’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and other issues.

Mr Keqiang also appreciated Pakistan’s support for his country and reaffirmed continuing support for Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Both sides also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in key areas, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.